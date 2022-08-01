Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC

house housing generic
house housing generic(WILX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home.

NLIHC releases its “Out of Reach” report each year to show the challenges low-wage workers are facing. The coalition said record-breaking rent increases have widened the gap between what people earn and the price of decent housing.

According to the 2022 Out of Reach report, a worker in South Carolina needs to earn $19.30 per hour to afford a two-bedroom rental home.

A worker making minimum wage, which is $7.25 in South Carolina, would need to work 91 hours per week to afford a modest one-bedroom rental home at the fair market rent, the report states.

Below is a breakdown of the annual income needed to afford rental homes of various sizes, according to the report:

  • ZERO-BEDROOM - $33,011
  • ONE-BEDROOM - $34,489
  • TWO-BEDROOM - $40,147
  • THREE-BEDROOM - $51,586
  • FOUR-BEDROOM - $62,502

Read the full report for South Carolina:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Land
‘This was a complicated case’: Man sentenced to life in missing Myrtle Beach man’s death
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Visitors along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Grand Strand businesses update policy to prevent dining and dashing

Latest News

Blood donation
WMBF teams up with Red Cross for blood drives on Wednesday
SCHP: 1 killed in tractor-trailer collision on I-95 in Dillon County
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Hot & humid for the forecast today.
FIRST ALERT: Stretch of heat with daily rain chances continues
Conway leaders are considering changes to the statewide open carry law inside city limits.
Conway closer to reaching new hotels through incentive program