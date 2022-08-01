FIRST ALERT: Steamy start to the week, limited rain chances ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a hot & humid start to the week! We’re also talking the first day of school for some of the kids inland today!

TODAY

If you have students heading back to school, make sure they’re dressed in the comfortable clothing today. It’s a mild start to the day and temperatures are going to only climb into the mid 90s inland. Florence 1, 2 & 3, Darlington and Marion, welcome back students today so let’s make sure the kids stay cool.

School is back for many students! Welcome back! (WMBF)

For those along the Grand Strand or those who still have a couple of weeks before school starts, you’re looking at a hot & humid day. Highs will climb into the lower 90s on the sand with the heat index reaching the triple digit mark again this afternoon. It’s important to note, we are dry today for any plans you might have throughout the day.

Hot today! It feels like the triple digits this afternoon. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Dry is a word we’ll be saying a lot this week. Our forecast shows limited rainfall through this week. While that is great news for tourist, it’s not the best news for those with the gardens or those taking care of the lawns. A weak disturbance will slide through the area on Tuesday night and into Wednesday which at one point showed a little better chance for some afternoon development. However, this morning, the rainfall looks limited to only 20%. We’ll see if that changes.

Not a big chance of rain any day this week. Consider yourself lucky if you find yourself under a shower this week. (WMBF)

For now, it’s going to be hot and it’s going to be humid. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s on the beaches through the work week. Inland, locations will reach the low-mid 90s. Our rain chances are at 20% Tuesday through the weekend. No day right now looks to bring a better chance of storms. When or if that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. For now, stay cool & stay hydrated.

