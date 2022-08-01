1 injured, lanes closed after motorcycle-involved crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed in Conway after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Horry County Fire Rescue says lanes are closed in the area of Hwy 90 near Hwy 22 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The injured person is being transported to the hospital.

HCFR was dispatched to the area at 3:10 p.m.

Please avoid the area to avoid possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

