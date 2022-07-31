FIRST ALERT: Another chance for afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances will continue this afternoon with drier weather on the way.

SUNDAY

Outside of an isolated morning shower, most spots will remain dry through the first part of Sunday. As temperatures rebound to near 90° during the afternoon, we’ll begin to see some downpours and storms develop. Widespread rain is not expected but a few spots will see rain through sunset Sunday.

Another chance for afternoon storms (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain chances will wrap up after sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to stay warm this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.

DRIER WEATHER AHEAD

Drier air filters in early next week, squashing rain chances for a couple of days. Expect most to remain dry Monday and Tuesday, with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms into mid-week.

Drier weather ahead (WMBF)

STAYING HOT AND MUGGY

Don’t expect any relief from the heat anytime soon. A high pressure located off the shore of Florida, will continue to funnel in warm southwest winds. This will help our temperatures reach in the 90s with heat indexes reaching about 100 degrees across the Pee Dee this week.

Staying hot and muggy (WMBF)

