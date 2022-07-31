Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in recent theft

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area.

The Conway Police Department released a photo and information about the vehicle of interest on Saturday.

Authorities said the related incident happened at the Tractor Supply location on the corner of Four Mile Road and Highway 501, where a trailer was stolen.

It was also stated the vehicle is also wanted in connection to “multiple grand larceny cases.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

