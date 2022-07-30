‘We have a lot of wonderful memories:’ Horry County deputies honor former K9 on final ride, escort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office honored one of its own on Friday.

K9 officer Kane was with the sheriff’s office for eight years and trained in narcotics detection before retiring last December.

His handler, Cpl. Misty Puckett, recently received the heartbreaking news that Kane was diagnosed with terminal cancer. To ease his suffering, Puckett made the difficult decision to put her partner down.

“He was the best boy, and a gentle giant until you messed with momma,” said Puckett. “He always had my back and I always had his.”

Deputies escorted Kane to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital on Highway 17 Bypass followed by an escort to the Burroughs Funeral Home.

“It’s a sad day, but we have a lot of wonderful memories,” said Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson. “He did so much for us and represented us so well, and we’re going to concentrate on the good memories we had with Kane.”

