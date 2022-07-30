Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LIVE: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning.

Officers said the incident happened around 7:37 a.m.

According to officers, neither the suspect nor the officer was wounded during the shooting. They added that the suspect was taken into custody.

Currently, the State Law Enforcement Division is at the scene investigating. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Ashley Michelle Hubbard
UPDATE: Missing Darlington County woman found safe
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week breaks U.S. record during final Grand Strand event
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked

Latest News

Here's a look at what radar could look like this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine early gives way to afternoon showers & storms
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official
Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows
VIDEO: Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
VIDEO: Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show