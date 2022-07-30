Police: Shooting, assault suspect arrested at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in custody after a shooting and assault in Florence.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to the area of South Homestead Drive at around 6:40 p.m. after reports of the shooting.

A gunshot victim and an assault victim were found when officers arrived. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was then found at a motel on West Lucas Street and initially refused to come out after being called out by officers and deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken into custody later following the use of tear gas.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

