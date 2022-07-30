Submit a Tip
Horry County crews capture runaway horse causing traffic delays

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County responded to calls about a horse on the loose Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Conway Plantation Drive shortly after 10:15 a.m. following reports of the runaway animal.

As of around 11:20 a.m., the horse has been caught and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Conway Police Department and Horry County Police Department assisted crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

