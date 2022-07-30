Horry County crews capture runaway horse causing traffic delays

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County responded to calls about a horse on the loose Saturday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Conway Plantation Drive shortly after 10:15 a.m. following reports of the runaway animal.

As of around 11:20 a.m., the horse has been caught and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Conway Police Department and Horry County Police Department assisted crews at the scene.

