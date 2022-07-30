FIRST ALERT: Sunshine early gives way to afternoon showers & storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the weekend with more of the same, plenty of heat & humidity. The only difference? Today brings our best rain chance we’ve seen all week.

TODAY

While there is no heat advisory out for today, the feels like temperatures will climb to around 103° today. Due to the increasing confidence in showers and storms, clouds and rain chances will limit a widespread heat index of 105° or higher. There still may be a few locations that hit that threshold this afternoon.

It's going to be a hot & humid one with showers and storms expected to ramp up by the middle of the day and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

If you have plans to hit the beach or head to the pool today, keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App. We’re expecting scattered showers and storms to ramp up by the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours.

Showers and storms should develop by the middle of the day. A few of these could bring heavy rain and plenty of lightning. (WMBF)

Showers and storms will be possible today thanks to a cold front moving into North Carolina. Better coverage in storms will be present to the north across North Carolina, however, we will see scattered activity by the afternoon and evening hours. It’s our best rain chances in a week with a 40% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. It will not be a washout but the chances will linger into those Saturday evening plans.

Here's a look at what radar could look like this afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Expect more of the same for tomorrow. Look for highs to reach the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. We will feel like 100-103° Sunday, meaning it will still be hot & humid for any outdoor plans.

Another round of afternoon showers and storms will be possible for tomorrow. (WMBF)

Like Saturday, afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the second half of the weekend. It shouldn’t be too much in the way for us. Better ingredients and lift will be along North Carolina where even a few stronger storms will be present. We’ll hold onto a 30% chance of storms for the second half of Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

That cold front to the north will dissipate and never make it close to us. In return, high pressure will dominate the first half of the work week. Highs will reach the low-mid 90s for Monday and Tuesday. It’s too early to talk specifics but the heat index should remain just below the threshold for a heat advisory. Regardless, next week is hot and humid and doesn’t look to offer any significant rain chances. Hello, dog days of summer.

The heat index will continue to remain high but should remain below heat advisory criteria. (WMBF)

