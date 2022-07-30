Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storm return Sunday, heat builds next week

Expect one or two afternoon storms Sunday
Expect one or two afternoon storms Sunday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not as widespread as Saturday, a few more storms will be around Sunday.

SUNDAY

Outside of an isolated morning shower, most spots will remain dry through the first part of Sunday. As temperatures rebound to near 90° during the afternoon, we’ll begin to see some downpours and storms develop. Widespread rain is not expected but a few spots will see rain through sunset Sunday.

Isolated afternoon storm possible
Isolated afternoon storm possible

NEXT WEEK

Drier air filters in early next week, squashing rain chances for a couple of days. Expect most to remain dry Monday and Tuesday, with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms into mid-week.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 90s area-wide next week. With plenty of lingering mugginess, expect the heat index to approach 105° each afternoon!

Drier weather arrives early next week
Drier weather arrives early next week

