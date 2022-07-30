Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.(Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A long list of laxative products sold nationwide are part of a voluntary recall due to possible contamination.

According to the Food and Drug and Administration, all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall over concerns about bacterial contamination.

The recall states the products were sold at several major retailers, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, under various generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.

Officials said the recall was initiated after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, which could cause severe adverse reactions in immunocompromised patients.

According to the recall, Tennessee-based Vi-Jon LLC, the manufacturer, is currently aware of three reports of severe adverse reactions potentially related to the product.

The FDA reports consumers who have the recalled products should stop using and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.

Consumers were urged to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems after taking or using the recalled product.

The entire list of products connected with this recall can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Ashley Michelle Hubbard
UPDATE: Missing Darlington County woman found safe
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week breaks U.S. record during final Grand Strand event

Latest News

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE PHOTO - The damage assessments were set to conclude Friday, but were cut short due to new...
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
Dedrick Bell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl,...
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says