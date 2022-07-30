Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquakes hit SC
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m.

According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth of 3 km.

Earlier this week, a town hall was held to discuss the recent earthquakes impacting the area.

PREVIOUSLY: Officials hold town hall on SC earthquakes

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lafredia Corlet Todd
Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Ashley Michelle Hubbard
UPDATE: Missing Darlington County woman found safe
Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
Financial advisor offers tips for lottery winners as Mega Millions jackpot grows
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week breaks U.S. record during final Grand Strand event

Latest News

Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official
Horry County crews capture runaway horse that causes traffic delays
Horry County crews capture runaway horse causing traffic delays
Here's a look at what radar could look like this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine early gives way to afternoon showers & storms
Officials investigate an officer involved shooting in Greenville Co. near Shaw Street
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenville