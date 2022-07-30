Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a crash in Georgetown County, according to an official.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Kent Road and Feather Drive.

Bolt said an SUV heading east ran off the left side of the road before striking a ditch and a tree. The vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the SUV was the only person inside the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

