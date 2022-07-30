Submit a Tip
Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a crash in Georgetown County, according to an official.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Kent Road and Feather Drive.

Bolt said an SUV heading east ran off the left side of the road before striking a ditch and a tree. The vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the SUV was the only person inside the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

