Woman arrested in connection April burglary in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now being charged in connection to a burglary that happened in the Pee Dee earlier this year.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Leah Garrison Butler, of Clio, was taken into custody on July 25.

Butler is charged with second-degree burglary for an incident that happened April 22 on Davidson Road in Clio.

Deputies said numerous firearms and money were taken from a home that was broken into. The homeowner’s vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Authorities said Butler was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center and received a $30,000 bond following her arrest.

