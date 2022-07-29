Woman arrested in connection April burglary in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now being charged in connection to a burglary that happened in the Pee Dee earlier this year.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Leah Garrison Butler, of Clio, was taken into custody on July 25.
Butler is charged with second-degree burglary for an incident that happened April 22 on Davidson Road in Clio.
Deputies said numerous firearms and money were taken from a home that was broken into. The homeowner’s vehicle was also damaged in the incident.
Authorities said Butler was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center and received a $30,000 bond following her arrest.
