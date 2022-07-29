Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Will Smith responds to Chris Rock’s mom’s interview with WIS, issues apology

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.
Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock and his mother Friday on his Instagram.(Will Smith)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday July 29, 2022 Will Smith issued a public apology directly to Chris Rock.

The apology was posted on the actor’s Instagram account. In the video, Smith answered questions about slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this year.

During the awards ceremony Smith slapped Rock’s face after a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith said he’d reached out to Rock and said that the comedian wasn’t ready to talk yet, “I apologize to you.”

“My behavior was unacceptable,” he said.

Smith explained that he’d also seen an interview with Chris Rock’s mother. WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw spoke exclusively with Rose Rock in April about the impact the slap had on her family. She’d said, “...when he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us...”

Smith said Friday, “I want to apologize to Chris’ mother.” He explained he didn’t realize how many people got hurt in the moment.

He also explained that he’d spent the last several months thinking about the slap,

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Report: Victim found over a mile away from shooting scene at Conway apartment complex

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘On dragon boats we celebrate life’: Cancer survivors find strength, comfort through ancient Chinese sport
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
3 Florence men sentenced to federal prison for firearms, drug charges
4 suspects in fatal Marlboro nightclub shooting in custody
4 suspects in fatal Marlboro nightclub shooting in custody
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
Plant operations return to normal, internal investigation underway at WeylChem