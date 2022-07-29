Submit a Tip
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement

Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man was sentenced for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot Friday.

According to prosecutors with the United States Department of Justice, Elliot Bishai has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading in a Capitol building.

Bishai will serve 14 days in jail, followed by 12 months of supervised release, according to the DOJ. He arrested on March 16, 2021 and later pled guilty to the charges on April 25.

Investigators say Bishai was identified in a photo from inside the Capitol during the breach.

