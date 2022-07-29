Submit a Tip
Ripley’s Aquarium wins best indoor attraction in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Celebrating shark week, meeting new animal ambassadors, talking penguins, and more at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

For over 25 years, Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach has been a staple at Broadway at the Beach. Not only is it fun to see all the different animals, you’ll learn some new things along the way.

We loved learning about sharks in the dangerous reef, getting to know the new Marine Science Research Center, talking penguin events, and meeting some new animals friends.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

