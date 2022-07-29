Police investigating Thursday night shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a man was shot and showed up at a hospital Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around 8:30 p.m.

Moments after police received a call about the shooting, they responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man who had been shot.

Investigators say they are interviewing the victim.

“Officers have located the crime scene and are processing the area for evidence and canvassing for witnesses,” according to Major Nelson Brown.

Brown says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911, or their tip line at 843-545-4400.

