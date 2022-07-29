Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigating Thursday night shooting in Georgetown

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around...
Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around 8:30 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a man was shot and showed up at a hospital Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Henry Street and Hawkins Street around 8:30 p.m.

Moments after police received a call about the shooting, they responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man who had been shot.

Investigators say they are interviewing the victim.

“Officers have located the crime scene and are processing the area for evidence and canvassing for witnesses,” according to Major Nelson Brown.

Brown says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911, or their tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town

Latest News

It has also sparked fears that other protections, such as marriage equality, could be repealed...
Roe overturn sparks fears same-sex marriage protection could be repealed too
Pastor pays for free gas giveaway in Pembroke
‘It’s just a very good blessing:’ Pastor pays for free gas giveaway in Fairmont
Georgetown City Council voted 4-1 to formalize revoking Broadstep Behavioral Health Center’s...
Georgetown City Council formalizes revocation of behavioral health center’s business license
Heat index returns to over 105 on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues Friday followed by a few weekend storms