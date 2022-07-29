Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week breaks U.S. record during final Grand Strand event

Latest News

VIDEO: Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
VIDEO: Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
VIDEO: Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
VIDEO: Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
.
VIDEO: ‘On dragon boats we celebrate life’: Cancer survivors find strength, comfort through ancient Chinese sport
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues