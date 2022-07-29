North Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting Thursday night

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 850 North Beach Blvd just before 11 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident at 4835 Hwy 17 South.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

NMB Police Department is investigating.

