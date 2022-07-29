Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting Thursday night

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 850 North Beach Blvd just before 11 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident at 4835 Hwy 17 South.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

NMB Police Department is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

