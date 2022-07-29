Man charged in May armed robbery in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect in a Pee Dee armed robbery has been identified by authorities.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Nicholas Shamar McBride turned himself in on July 19.

McBride is charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident that happened on May 28 at the Citgo gas station on the corner of Highway 15-401 and Jennings Street in Bennettsville. McBride is accused of demanding money after displaying a firearm in the store.

No one was hurt.

McBride was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center and was denied bond.

