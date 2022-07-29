Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Latta Town Council to hold meeting Sunday after number of resignations

Latta Town Council to hold meeting after number of resignations
Latta Town Council to hold meeting after number of resignations(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee town will hold a special meeting this weekend after several resignations among law enforcement and town officials.

The Latta Town Council will hold the meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the town’s community center on East Academy Street. The agenda calls for a vote on the resignation of council members as well as a discussion on “town and police department concerns.”

It comes after a number of police officers have resigned in the town, including Police Chief Josh Holt.

Council members Joe Williamson Jr. and Robert McIntyre have resigned. Williamson had 14 months remaining in his term while McIntyre had 38, having recently been elected.

While resignations came after a new administration was voted into office, the reason for the resignations is unclear.

Mayor pro tem Marcus McGirt told WMBF News on Monday that public safety remains a top priority for the town going forward. It’s also not the first time they’ve dealt with a high turnover situation.

He also said a special election will be held in October to fill the vacant council seats, and officials are working to balance the town’s budget for the fiscal year. McGirt added that the town will also reach out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to assist with law enforcement if necessary.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week breaks U.S. record during final Grand Strand event

Latest News

VIDEO: Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
VIDEO: Feds file to seize Horry County property belonging to Doc Antle, records show
VIDEO: Horry County Sheriff's Office honors life of former K9 officer
VIDEO: Horry County Sheriff's Office honors life of former K9 officer
VIDEO: Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
VIDEO: Woman charged after shooting at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
.
VIDEO: ‘On dragon boats we celebrate life’: Cancer survivors find strength, comfort through ancient Chinese sport
‘We have a lot of wonderful memories:’ Horry County deputies honor former K9 on last ride
‘We have a lot of wonderful memories:’ Horry County deputies honor former K9 on final ride, escort