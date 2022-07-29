Latta Town Council to hold meeting Sunday after number of resignations

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee town will hold a special meeting this weekend after several resignations among law enforcement and town officials.

The Latta Town Council will hold the meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday at the town’s community center on East Academy Street. The agenda calls for a vote on the resignation of council members as well as a discussion on “town and police department concerns.”

It comes after a number of police officers have resigned in the town, including Police Chief Josh Holt.

Council members Joe Williamson Jr. and Robert McIntyre have resigned. Williamson had 14 months remaining in his term while McIntyre had 38, having recently been elected.

While resignations came after a new administration was voted into office, the reason for the resignations is unclear.

Mayor pro tem Marcus McGirt told WMBF News on Monday that public safety remains a top priority for the town going forward. It’s also not the first time they’ve dealt with a high turnover situation.

He also said a special election will be held in October to fill the vacant council seats, and officials are working to balance the town’s budget for the fiscal year. McGirt added that the town will also reach out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to assist with law enforcement if necessary.

