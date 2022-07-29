Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Report: Victim found over a mile away from shooting scene at Conway apartment complex

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘On dragon boats we celebrate life’: Cancer survivors find strength, comfort through ancient Chinese sport
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting Thursday night
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Conway Monday
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars