GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four men have been charged after “extremely disturbing” videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people over the course of nine months, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says during an investigation into a homicide near Poe Mill on July 3, deputies discovered multiple disturbing videos of brutal attacks on local homeless people.

**WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED**

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video of assaults at homeless camps in hopes of identifying other victims/assailants. Viewer discretion advised.

According to deputies, the attacks were committed in several homeless camps around the San Souci area between October 2021 and June 2022 by Seth “Tyler” Norris, Joshua Shawn Norris, David Allen Norris and Logan Alexander Holmes.

According to arrest warrants, victims were kicked or beaten repeatedly in the head and face, sometimes to the point of losing consciousness. Some of the suspects would remove their shirts to prepare for the assaults and threatened to shoot some of the defenseless victims, according to the warrants.

Four men charged in homeless camps attacks. (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

The warrants state that at least one of the assaults, which showed “an indifference to the victim’s life” was planned after a verbal altercation between the victim and suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office says they also believe Tristan Ramey was involved in the attacks as well, but he has not been charged in this case due to deputies being unable to find the victim. However, Ramey, Seth Norris and Joshua Norris were charged with murder from the July 3 investigation in the Poe Mill community.

Tristan Ramey (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

In the video, deputies were able to identify five victims, but they were notified that there might be more. They released the video in hopes of locating others involved in the attacks.

People stood around the attacks recording video, sometimes cheering and armed with guns, deputies say.

Seth Norris is charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault & battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Holmes is charged with attempted murder.

David Norris is charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Norris is charged with second-degree assault & battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

On July 16, the suspects appeared in bond court.

Seth Norris and Joshua Norris were both given a $20,000 surety bond on these charges while Holmes was denied bond and David Norris was given no bond. However, Seth and Joshua Norris remain detained without bond in connection with the murder charges.

If anyone has fallen victim to these attacks, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

