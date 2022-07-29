Georgetown County alters recreation center hours after shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two recreational centers in Georgetown County will reduce or alter hours after a shooting in the area.

In a statement, the county said the decision was made after an incident at the parking lot of the Howard Center on Thursday just after closing time. The county said staff were still inside the building when the shooting occurred.

As a result, open play basketball at the Howard Center gymnasium on Tuesdays and Thursday evenings as well as at the Beck Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon has been suspended until further notice.

“Staff who work the open play hours say they do not currently feel safe to continue. The safety of our staff and those who use our facilities has to come first,” the county’s statement read.

A spokesperson for the county also told WMBF News that bullets were found in the Howard Center parking lot Friday morning.

The Georgetown Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.