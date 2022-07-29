Submit a Tip
Florence man charged with attempted murder in Johnsonville shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a suspect in the Johnsonville shooting Sunday.

One person was shot in Johnsonville early Sunday, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with FCSO arrested Jauan Trevon Knight, 26, of Florence, and charged attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to investigators, McKnight allegedly went to an ex-girlfriend’s home, had a confrontation with a man there and shot that man. According to the report, McKnight shot at the victim a second time as he attempted to flee in his vehicle.

McKnight is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

