Florence County man caught breaking into vehicle, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after authorities said they caught him breaking into vehicles at a dealership.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to M&M Automotive on North Cashua Drive in Florence on July 24. Once on scene they located a suspect, later identified as Leroy Westley Cox.

Cox was found with items from a vehicle on his person and was taken into custody.

He’s now facing charges of larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Online records show Cox is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday on a $5,000 bond.

