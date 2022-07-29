FIRST ALERT: Heat continues into the weekend, afternoon storms return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the third straight day with a heat advisory as another hot & steamy afternoon is on tap to end the work week.

TODAY

We’re waking up to a warm and muggy morning to kick off Friday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s today on the beaches with the mid-upper 90s inland. Similar to the past couple of days, the worst of the heat will be from Noon to 8 PM with the heat index or feels like temperature ranging from 103-106°. It’s going to be hot & humid.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s today with a 20% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

One thing to keep an eye on today and into the weekend is the return of a little more active sea breeze. Not only will the sea breeze increase the humidity on the beaches, it will bring the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms through the weekend as well. Along with the sea breeze, a cold front to our north will bring the chance of better coverage of showers and storms for the weekend.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible today. (WMBF)

Thankfully, if you have plans today, rain chances still look to be isolated. An isolated stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon & this evening.

THIS WEEKEND

That cold front as mentioned above will drop into North Carolina over the weekend, tapping into the moisture around the area. Rounds of heavy rain and storms are expected for those in North Carolina this weekend. While the front won’t make it to South Carolina and the Grand Strand, showers and storms will be possible each afternoon.

Highs remain warm with the heat index ranging from 102-105° through the weekend. (WMBF)

We’re expecting a little bit more coverage on Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and storms that afternoon. By Sunday, we will have a 30% chance of a pop up storm or two that will provide a brief break from the excessive heat.

Rain chances return to 40% on Saturday with a little bit better coverage during the afternoon. (WMBF)

High temperatures will return to the lower to middle 90s on Saturday with a heat index near 105 through the day. Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover that will help to hold temperatures down a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 90 at the beach and the lower 90s inland.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead, the heat will continue as we go into next week. 90s will be in the forecast for Monday-Wednesday with limited rain chances through next week. While the humidity doesn’t look to be as high as what we saw this week, it will still be warm with the heat index ranging from 100-104°.

Highs remain warm, even as we head into next week. (WMBF)

