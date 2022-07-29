Submit a Tip
Family displaced after house fire in Marion

Family displaced after house fire in Marion
Family displaced after house fire in Marion(Marion Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A family has been displaced after their home caught fire in Marion Friday morning.

The Marion Fire Department received a call about the fire at 9:11 a.m. and units responded within two minutes to 512 Dunlop Street.

None of the family members were home at the time of the fire and no other buildings or nearby homes were damaged.

Family displaced after house fire in Marion
Family displaced after house fire in Marion(Marion Fire Department)

According to Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to be electrical in nature.

The home has significant damage, Bass said, and the Red Cross will assist the displaced father and daughter.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

