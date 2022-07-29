Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Report: Victim found over a mile away from shooting scene at Conway apartment complex
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted
Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted

Latest News

Officers say, 40-year-old Stephanie Williams, was arrested on Tuesday evening on first-degree...
AZ woman arrested for setting man on fire, causing apartment blaze, police say
Miguel Fernandez Alvarez
Man accused of stealing over $11K worth of gas in Las Vegas
Surfside Beach discusses pier postponement, public safety pay increase at Citizen’s Workshop
Surfside Beach discusses pier postponement, public safety pay increase at citizens’ workshop
Georgetown City Council voted 4-1 to formalize revoking Broadstep Behavioral Health Center’s...
Georgetown City Council formalizes revocation of behavioral health center’s business license