Darlington County deputies searching for missing man

John Lawrence Barfield
John Lawrence Barfield(Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help in locating a missing man.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said John Lawrence Barfield was last seen July 6 in the area of the Marlowe Mobile Home Park off Highway 52.

He was reported missing Thursday, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Barfield is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

