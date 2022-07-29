Darlington County deputies searching for missing man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help in locating a missing man.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said John Lawrence Barfield was last seen July 6 in the area of the Marlowe Mobile Home Park off Highway 52.

He was reported missing Thursday, according to officials.

Anyone with information on Barfield is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

