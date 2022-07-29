Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Conway Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night in Conway.

The Horry County Coroner identified the pedestrian as Robert Lawrence, 34, who was originally from Georgia and lived in Conway.

According to the coroner, Lawrence died on the scene from injuries he sustained in a pedestrian vs vehicle collision that happened near 3345 W Highway 501.

The Conway Police Department is the investigating agency.

