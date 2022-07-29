4 suspects in fatal Marlboro nightclub shooting in custody

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four suspects in the shooting at a Marlboro County nightclub on Sunday are now in custody, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning at a Pee Dee nightclub, according to officials.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the club, The Spot located on Highway 15-141 East in the Bennettsville area, around 2:35 a.m. after reports of the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies and investigators learned four victims sustained injuries from gunshots. All four were taken to surrounding hospitals by civilians.

The Sheriff’s Office was later informed by medical staff that Lancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, later died as a result of the shooting incident.

The other victims are listed in serious condition.

Ra-Kem Dal-Von Townsend AKA “Rah Rah”, 29 of Bennettsville, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to this shooting.

Cody Wayne Erwin AKA “Loaf”, 21 of Bennettsville, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to this shooting. At the time of Erwin’s arrest, he was in possession of a firearm and more than one ounce of marijuana and was also charged with unlawful carry of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Atais Ja Ni Taylor “Baby Tay”, 25 of Bennettsville, was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to this shooting.

D Shiem Tymaude Mcclean, 25 of Bennettsville, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to this shooting.

All four were transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking.

Townsend and Erwin received bond hearings. Bond was denied for both.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office expects more arrests in the coming days and will continue to work around the clock until all arrests are made.

If anyone has any information relating to this case, please contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

