UPDATE: Missing Darlington County woman found safe

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the woman reported missing a few days ago, Ashley Hubbard has been located and is fine.

She was reported missing by a relative on Wednesday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley Michelle Hubbard was reported last seen on July 15 in the area of Clara Road.

No further details were immediately available.

