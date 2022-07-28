Submit a Tip
Tickets on sale for 2022 CNB Kickoff Classic

Coastal Carolina University's new Brooks Stadium (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Tickets are now on sale for one of the area’s top preseason high school football showcases.

Horry County Schools said Wednesday that tickets for the 2022 CNB Kickoff Classic are available for purchase at any Conway National Bank office for $6.

The event will be held on Aug. 12 at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, with kickoffs set to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets can also be purchased for $7 at the stadium’s box office prior to or on the day of the event. They’re also available online but will include a $1.50 processing fee.

This year’s CNB Kickoff Classic matchups include:

  • Myrtle Beach vs. Socastee
  • Waccamaw vs. Conway
  • Loris vs. Carolina Forest
  • North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James
  • Green Sea Floyds vs. Aynor

The regular season for some area teams begins Aug. 19, with others starting up the following week.

