Suspect arrested after shots fired into moving car with child in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is charged with three counts of attempted murder after he was accused of firing into a moving car with two adults and a child.

According to the report, on Tuesday, the victims were driving through Loris when they noticed a Jeep Cherokee approaching at a very high rate of speed.

The driver told Horry County police she began to hear gunshots and her rearview mirror shattered. The rear window had been hit on the passenger side and, according to the report, the bullet appeared to have traveled the length of the vehicle and struck the windshield.

Driving away, trying to lose the Jeep following herm, the victim said she heard multiple shots again.

At some point during the chase, the suspect yelled at the driver, “F*** you, b****.”

As the victim arrived in the area of Broad Street in Loris, the suspect in the Jeep turned around and fled, as stated in the report.

After the suspect left, the driver was able to pull over as her rear tire had been hit by gunfire and had gone flat. None of the victims reported injuries.

Police arrested 28-year-old Carl Anthony Black on Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a dangerous crime. Black is listed as still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

