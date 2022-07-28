Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect arrested after shots fired into moving car with child in Loris

Carl Anthony Black
Carl Anthony Black(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is charged with three counts of attempted murder after he was accused of firing into a moving car with two adults and a child.

According to the report, on Tuesday, the victims were driving through Loris when they noticed a Jeep Cherokee approaching at a very high rate of speed.

The driver told Horry County police she began to hear gunshots and her rearview mirror shattered. The rear window had been hit on the passenger side and, according to the report, the bullet appeared to have traveled the length of the vehicle and struck the windshield.

Driving away, trying to lose the Jeep following herm, the victim said she heard multiple shots again.

At some point during the chase, the suspect yelled at the driver, “F*** you, b****.”

As the victim arrived in the area of Broad Street in Loris, the suspect in the Jeep turned around and fled, as stated in the report.

After the suspect left, the driver was able to pull over as her rear tire had been hit by gunfire and had gone flat. None of the victims reported injuries.

Police arrested 28-year-old Carl Anthony Black on Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a dangerous crime. Black is listed as still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery

Latest News

Axel Jones and Bobby Lee work the crowd at The Different Drum after recently forming their band.
This Is Carolina: Bonding over the beat of a guitar
Bobby Lee and Dolly Parton
This Is Carolina: Bobby Lee Through the Years
Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after...
‘A gentle giant’: Horry County Sheriff’s Office to escort late K9 officer Kane
Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after...
PICTURES: Honoring K9 Officer Kane