‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Witnesses to Tuesday afternoon’s deadly crash along Highway 707 near Bay Road in Socastee said it sounded like a bomb went off.

“We just heard the impact and we saw dirt come up to the window,” said George Myers. “We ran out when we heard the crash and that’s when we saw the truck.”

Myers along with his family saw the yellow box truck in the front yard, with 41-year-old Mark Gasque pinned inside the cab.

“I was saying ‘Cord Jesus,’” said Ceil Cowan. “Saying ‘Jesus, Lord please help him.’ We were praying, hoping he would pull through.”

Gasque was alert when witnesses and first responders got to him, but later died after being taken to the hospital.

Meyer has lived in his home his entire life and says this is not the first time a crash has ended in his yard.

“About two years ago, a car was going south on [Highway] 707 and crashed into the yard impacting all the shrubs,” he said.

Keith “Kehl” Carter, an ex-EMT was behind Gasque before the crash and stopped to help.

“My main goal was to just keep him immobilized,” said Carter. “I got in there far enough, where I could get my hands on his head and brace him. I was trying to get him to start calming down, because you know the adrenaline at that point was taking over his body.”

Now as one family grieves, another is hoping the South Carolina Department of Transportation will help prevent crashes like this from happening again.

“I’m expecting them to come tomorrow, so we can have a talk with them. Something has to be done because its too many things happening. Eventually, someone is going to be killed inside the house,” said Cowan.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

