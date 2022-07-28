Submit a Tip
Robeson County man arrested after shooting, standoff

Omar Diaz
Omar Diaz(Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man is in custody after a three-hour standoff with deputies on Wednesday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area in Shannon at around 5:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting that happened on Rennert Road.

Responding deputies found a 22-year-old victim at the scene, who was taken to the hospital for injuries. The victim is said to be in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Omar Diaz, was found at his home on Cuz Drive. Diaz reportedly refused to leave and closed the door once investigators arrived. Three other people left the home after Diaz first spoke with investigators.

Diaz then came to the door with a firearm in his hand before going back into the home on several occasions. Deputies said he eventually surrendered “after hours of negotiations with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Negotiations Team and the use of several chemical munition agents.”

He was created at the scene for chemical gas exposure before being taken into custody.

Two firearms were also seized over the course of the investigation.

Diaz is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Online records show he’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

