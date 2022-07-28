Robeson County deputies search for suspect wanted for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies obtained felony warrants and are searching for the suspect after a woman was shot multiple times by an ex-boyfriend.

According to the report, the victim was traveling on the highway in the Red Springs area when the shooting happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim wrecked her vehicle as she tried to seek medical attention, but found deputies as she drove on Rennert Rd.

Deputies provided medical treatment until Robeson County EMS arrived.

Mary Lindsay, 35, of Shannon was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is in critical condition.

Joseph Randall Deluca, 36, of Fayetteville has been charged and is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deluca or the case are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

