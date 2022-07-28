Police investigate early morning shooting in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Elm Street, which is near Conway Middle School.

Police found a victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No word on if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

