Person dies in Pawleys Island drowning, police say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after drowning in part of the Grand Strand, according to officials.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said the incident happened near First Street on Thursday.

“We offer our condolences to the family of the victim and our gratitude to the many good Samaritans who assisted during a hectic situation,” the department said in a tweet.

WMBF News has reached out to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office for more information.

