Man charged after ‘horrific assault’ at NC assisted living home

NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a woman was violently assaulted at an assisted living home in July.

Deputies were called to Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo on July 10 where deputies say a resident suffered a severe head injury.

The woman was transported to Mission Hospital.

Investigators say they uncovered video evidence of the assault leading to the arrest of another resident, 40-year-old Jacob Douglas Carpenter.

Sheriff Ricky Buchanan described it as a “senseless and horrific assault.”

Carpenter, charged with attempted murder, was granted a $400,000 bond.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that Cedarbrook Residential is a licensed adult care home with a three-star rating certificate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.