Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s just a very good blessing:’ Pastor pays for free gas giveaway in Fairmont

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Fairmont had the chance to receive free gas on Thursday - and it was all thanks to a local pastor.

Jerrod Moultrie, senior pastor of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, said he simply wants to spark positive change in Fairmont.

“I’m hoping that people can see the model of my life that you can make a mistake,” he said. “But you can change your life around and do the right thing.”

Moultrie wanted to do just that and pay it forward for the community on Thursday, one gas tank at a time.

“People as a whole, they’re going through right now,” he said. “Particularly with these high gas prices. If people are hungry they are going to eat, whether it’s robbing, stealing or burglarizing. We’re hoping that by giving back to the community...it will cause some of the crime rate to be reduced a little bit.”

Moultrie also explained that although he lives in Florence, he comes to Fairmont often and was inspired to help.

“When I drive through this community and see the condition of it, it bothers me,” he said. “I don’t even live here, but what affects my people affects me.”

From word of mouth and social media, Moultrie and his team announced a gas giveaway for folks in Fairmont.

By Thursday morning, they put around $2,000 across several pumps.

“My mom called me and said the pastor was giving out free gas,” said Casey McKinnon, who lives in Fairmont. “It means a lot. Especially in the community of Fairmont.”

Other residents said the generosity came at just the right time.

“It helped me get from A to B to C,” said Sheryl Walters, a Fairmont resident. “It’s just a very good blessing. I don’t have to worry about getting it out the bank account.”

“The way inflation is and prices rising with food and everything else, so in this small community, it means a lot that they’re giving back in this type of way,” added Vanessa McNair, a fellow resident.

Moultrie plans to host a sneaker and T-shirt event in two weeks as kids head back to school and also plans to give $1,000 to a family in need.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Randy Girard's Mustang
Grand Strand’s final Mustang Week met with enthusiasm, noise complaints
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town

Latest News

Georgetown City Council voted 4-1 to formalize revoking Broadstep Behavioral Health Center’s...
Georgetown City Council formalizes revocation of behavioral health center’s business license
Heat index returns to over 105 on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues Friday followed by a few weekend storms
Mustang week breaks U.S record in an attempt to break Guinness World Record
Mustang Week breaks U.S. record during final Grand Strand event
Person dies in Pawleys Island drowning, police say