Georgetown City Council to vote on written order involving behavioral health center’s business license

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown will be voting on a written order involving a behavioral health center that lost its license to operate in a vote last week.

Georgetown City Council will be voting on a written order involving Broadstep Behavioral Health Center after the center’s business license was revoked by a 6-1 vote citing public nuisance.

City Police Chief William Pierce said he asked the center’s license not to be renewed because they had received around 150 calls for service and 70 incident reports related to the facility in the past two years.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the children who live at the facility are victims of abuse or neglect by their families or caregivers.

Broadstep attorney Lewis Gossett said over the phone the children are still living at the 32-bed facility, but they are not adding any more to the facility because of the business license revocation.

Gossett said the children’s daily lives are continuing as normal for now as the process moves forward.

When asked about the children’s future, DSS says “the agency is currently formulating a plan with involved parties and has no further comment.”

Gossett also said his client is still undecided on a potential appeal to the circuit court, and they will decide when they receive the written order from the council.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.