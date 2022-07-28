Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘A gentle giant’: Horry County Sheriff’s Office to escort late K9 officer Kane

Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after...
Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after his handler learned about a terminal cancer diagnosis.(Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office will honor one of its own that the agency recently lost.

K9 officer Kane was with the sheriff’s office for eight years where he trained in narcotics detection and had retired in December 2021.

His handler, Cpl. Misty Puckett, received heartbreaking news and learned he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. To ease his suffering, Puckett made the difficult decision to put K9 Kane down.

“He was the best boy, and a gentle giant until you messed with momma,” said Puckett. “He always had my back and I always had his.”

On Friday, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will go to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital on Highway 17 Bypass and will escort K9 Kane to the Burroughs Funeral Home.

The escort will happen around noon.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near...
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
‘Something has to be done:’ Witnesses recall deadly crash along Highway 707
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery

Latest News

Axel Jones and Bobby Lee work the crowd at The Different Drum after recently forming their band.
This Is Carolina: Bonding over the beat of a guitar
Bobby Lee and Dolly Parton
This Is Carolina: Bobby Lee Through the Years
Horry County Sheriff's Office will honor retired K9 officer Kane after he was put down after...
PICTURES: Honoring K9 Officer Kane
Carl Anthony Black
Suspect arrested after shots fired into moving car with child in Loris