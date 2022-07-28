Florence Police: Suspects in Lowe’s credit card fraud wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are searching for two men wanted for questioning regarding credit card fraud at a Lowe’s.

According to the Florence Police Department, the credit card fraud in question took place on June 21, at the Lowe’s located at 2301 David McLeod Blvd.

The suspects arrived in a small, green single-cab truck, similar to a Chevy S10 or a Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver, of the Florence Police Department, at 843-665-3191 or at goliver@cityofflorence.com.

