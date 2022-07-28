Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Hottest day of the week, second day with a heat advisory

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect once again for today as high heat and humidity continues to make it known that it’s summer in South Carolina. Heat index levels will approach the dangerous levels from 12 PM to 8 PM today.

TODAY AND TOMORROW

Today will be the hottest day of the week when it comes to the temperature but not by much. Highs on the Grand Strand will reach 92-93° depending on your location with the heat index reaching 104-108°. While it’s just a degree or two cooler on Friday, the heat index will be higher with a heat index of 105-110°. Why? The return of a sea breeze will bring just a little bit more humidity across the Grand Strand and even the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances remain slim on Friday, only at 20%.

Actual temperatures will be the hottest we will see all week.
Actual temperatures will be the hottest we will see all week.(WMBF)

It’s fair to say that another heat advisory and another brutally hot day will be the theme for Friday and into the weekend.

It's going to feel like 104-108° today! Stay cool, friends.
It's going to feel like 104-108° today! Stay cool, friends.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The excessive heat and humidity will continue into Saturday, prompting another heat advisory for the start of the weekend. The heat index will return to 105-110° by Saturday afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Even with a storm, the heat & humidity will remain high for any plans on Saturday.

This weekend, heat advisories will continue through AT LEAST Saturday.
This weekend, heat advisories will continue through AT LEAST Saturday.(WMBF)

As we head into the second half of the weekend, the heat index will let up a bit. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the beaches on Sunday. Inland locations will reach the lower 90s. The heat index alone will still range from 102-106. It’s too early to tell if a heat advisory will be needed for Sunday. Regardless, it’s still hot and the time outside needs to be limited. Another round of afternoon showers & storms will be possible Sunday with a 30% chance of rain.

Highs will be a degree or two cooler on Sunday with both days featuring a 30% chance of showers...
Highs will be a degree or two cooler on Sunday with both days featuring a 30% chance of showers & storms.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Deputies ID body found in Robeson County, no foul play suspected
Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues Thursday
HEAT ADVISORY
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues Thursday
Heat Advisory issued for today, first of many for the week
Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's Wednesday's Forecast
Very hot and humid.
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity through the end of the week