FIRST ALERT: Hottest day of the week, second day with a heat advisory

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect once again for today as high heat and humidity continues to make it known that it’s summer in South Carolina. Heat index levels will approach the dangerous levels from 12 PM to 8 PM today.

TODAY AND TOMORROW

Today will be the hottest day of the week when it comes to the temperature but not by much. Highs on the Grand Strand will reach 92-93° depending on your location with the heat index reaching 104-108°. While it’s just a degree or two cooler on Friday, the heat index will be higher with a heat index of 105-110°. Why? The return of a sea breeze will bring just a little bit more humidity across the Grand Strand and even the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances remain slim on Friday, only at 20%.

Actual temperatures will be the hottest we will see all week. (WMBF)

It’s fair to say that another heat advisory and another brutally hot day will be the theme for Friday and into the weekend.

It's going to feel like 104-108° today! Stay cool, friends. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The excessive heat and humidity will continue into Saturday, prompting another heat advisory for the start of the weekend. The heat index will return to 105-110° by Saturday afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Even with a storm, the heat & humidity will remain high for any plans on Saturday.

This weekend, heat advisories will continue through AT LEAST Saturday. (WMBF)

As we head into the second half of the weekend, the heat index will let up a bit. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the beaches on Sunday. Inland locations will reach the lower 90s. The heat index alone will still range from 102-106. It’s too early to tell if a heat advisory will be needed for Sunday. Regardless, it’s still hot and the time outside needs to be limited. Another round of afternoon showers & storms will be possible Sunday with a 30% chance of rain.

Highs will be a degree or two cooler on Sunday with both days featuring a 30% chance of showers & storms. (WMBF)

