BraVa Med Spa in Murrells Inlet introduces new services and specials

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to looking and feeling your best, BraVa Med Spa has all the tools to help you do just that!

From their all new pain free laser for hair removal, to skin services, medical grade skin care, the EmSculpt Neo, and so much more. We loved trying out some of their services.

Taking you through the laser hair removal process, dermaplane, and even trying the EmSculpt Neo on live tv. This machine is equivalent to around 20,000 crunches when treating the abdomen. We’ll take it!

Come along with us!

To learn more, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.