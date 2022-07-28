Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Angel Flight helps make medical care accessible for veterans

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veteran’s Cafe serves up all kinds of food and all kinds of stories.

But on Wednesday, a handful of veterans didn’t just share their experiences - but they also learned about the Angel Flight

“It gives people who have a financial need to get the best of medical care,” said Jeffrey Heal, a retired pilot.

The Angel Flight was started at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta nearly 40 years ago and serves patients from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The organization logged 3,500 flights last year, taking patients to treatments, surgeries and other medical appointments.

While medical care isn’t always around the corner, Angel Flight helps veterans get to far-away destinations for free.

Bobby Tyner, a retired 53rd Combat Demolition Engineer, said he saw many Angel Flights and remarked on how beautiful it was to see comrades flying away.

“It’s something that I’m glad and very happy to learn that if I need to and it’s very possible that I might have to because I am an Agent Orange victim,” said Tyner, who’s also a state board representative with the Orange Heart Medal Foundation. “I am a survivor, but I still have problems.”

The pilots on the team volunteer with their own planes, their own fuel, and dedicate their time to show veterans they care.

To fly for Angel Flight Soars, pilots are required a minimum of 250 Pilot In Command hours along with an instrument rating.

Most flights are flown in a single-engine, four-seat aircraft, and are within a 300–400-mile radius of the pilot’s home base airport.

“The last flight I made, we took a wife of an Army Helicopter Pilot back to her home in south Alabama. She suffered a bone break and spent some time at the Shepard Spinal Center in Atlanta. It’s very satisfying to see people improve their health,” said Heal.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town

Latest News

VIDEO: Darlington Raceway signs name, image, likeness deal with CCU’s McCall
Organizations partner to teach, make golf more accessible for Grand Strand children
Organizations partner to bring adaptive golf camp to Myrtle Beach
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed, evacuations taking place